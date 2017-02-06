Silver Alert issued for elderly man with dementia

Foy Lee Watson (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Foy Lee Watson was last seen on Horseshoe Loop in Statesville wearing a camouflage hat, blue hoodie jacket, gray shirt with white stripes and gray jogging pants.

He is described as having a scar on his right cheek, gray short hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5'4" and weighs around 148 lbs.

According to officials, Watson drives a 2000 black Ford Mustang with North Carolina license plate VZC-5855.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Hall at Iredell County Sheriff's Department at 704-878-3180.

