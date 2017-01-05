Silver Alert issued for endangered 61-year-old

Willie Witherspoon (photo submitted by N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing and endangered 61-year-old man.

Willie James Witherspoon was last seen at a residence in the 2600 block of Milland Fuller Way in Concord. Officials believe he may be headed to Salisbury.

Witherspoon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as a black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is also listed at 5-foot-11 and weighs 128-pounds, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

Copyright 2016 WCNC