Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 83-year-old woman

Photo from NC Department of Public Safety

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a missing and endangered 83-year-old woman.

Lillian Rosetta Furr was last seen at a residence in the 1000 block of Van Gogh Drive Southwest in Concord. Officials say she drives a white 2004 Buick Lesabre with North Carolina license plate number WVV8359.

Furr is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is described as a white woman with short white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants, mint green shirt and large glasses or sunglasses. She is also listed at 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000.

