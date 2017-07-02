Silver Alert issued for endangered Catawba Co. woman

Mary Sue Summey, photo submitted by NC Center for Missing Persons.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued for a missing and endangered 66-year-old woman.

Mary Sue Summey was last seen in the 5500 block of NC-16 in Conover. Officials did not say the destination Summey may be heading to.

Summey is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is described as a white female with shoulder length brown hair and green eyes. She is listed at 5-foot-2, 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. She was also seen wearing a black watch and medical alert bracelet.

Anyone with information on Summey is asked to call Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

