Silver Alert issued for endangered elderly man

Mack Thomas. Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 78-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Mack Thomas, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive development. Thomas was last seen in the 2200 block of Turtle Point Road.

Thomas is described as a black man with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing gray or blue pants and suspenders. His height is listed at 5-foot-9 and weighs about 250 pounds.

He also owns a 2003 light blue Dodge Caravan with a North Carolina tag EAH-5964.

Anyone with information on Thomas is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

