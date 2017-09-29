Silver Alert issued for endangered eldery Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered elderly man from Charlotte.

Raymond Lawrence Johnson, 67 was last seen at 5209 Monroe Rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It is believed that he is suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

Johnson is described as a black male with grey curly hair. He stands at 6 foot tall, weighs 200 lbs and has brown eyes.

His intended destination is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D.L. Ring at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

