Silver Alert issued for endangered Kernersville 23-year-old

Travis Lee Blount. Submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man.

Travis Lee Blount was last seen in Kernersville Medical Center. Officials did not state the destination of where Blount may be heading to.

Blount is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Batman t-shirt, black Batman jacket, blue jeans, white Nike high tops and prescription glasses. He is also listed as 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kernersville Police at 336-996-3177.

Copyright 2016 WCNC