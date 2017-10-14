Silver Alert issued for endangered man

James Abernathy, submitted photo.

MORGANTON, N.C. -- The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

According to authorities, 52-year-old James Abernathy was last seen at a residence on Reed Street in Morganton. Abernathy is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Abernathy is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue shorts and brown bedroom shoes. He is listed at 6-foot and weighs about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on Abernathy is asked to call Drexel Police Department at 828-437-1911.

© 2017 WCNC.COM