John Ralph Benham (Photo: CMPD)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing and endangered 76-year-old man.

John Ralph Benham was last seen at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Officials believe he may be headed to Whytheville, Virginia.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Benham is described as having short gray hair, blue eyes and standing at 6'2".

His vehicle is a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with a Maryland license plate of 4CM2859.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

