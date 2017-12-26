Silver Alert issued for endangered Rowan County man

Richard Lee Wallace. Photo submitted by N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 64-year-old man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Richard Wallace, who was last seen on South Salisbury Avenue in Spencer.

Wallace is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials list Wallace at 5-foot-8 and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jean and a pair of boots.

Wallace drives a 1999 Dodge Dakota with a North Carolina tag, PCN-6115.

Anyone with information on Wallace is asked to call 911 or 704-216-8500.

