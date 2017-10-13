Frank Edward Love

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Frank Edward Love.

Frank Edward Love is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 72-years-old and 5'11. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Marion wearing camouflage clothing. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about Frank Edward Love should call Andy Mcnis at the Mcdowell County Sheriff Office at 828-652-4000.

