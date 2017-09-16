Silver Alert issued for missing Concord man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons

CONCORD, N.C. -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Primus Holmes McKoy, Jr.

McKoy, 51, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 1061 Union Street in Concord, N.C. wearing a black ball cap, a blue jacket and sweatpants.

According to the Concord Police Department, he left to go on a short bike ride from the Veteran’s group home where he resides. McKoy suffers from Schizophrenia and Depression.

McKoy is a black man who stands 5'9" tall, weighs 170 lbs and has short black and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

