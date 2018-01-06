Silver Alert issued for missing Concord teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered Concord teen.

Lewis William Flowers, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Riverwalk Drive in Concord, N.C. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Flowers was seen wearing a gray short sleeve button up shirt, burgundy jogging pants and black shoes.

He is a black male, stands 5'8" tall and weighs 140 lbs. A photo of Flowers was not available.

Officials say he may have been traveling to the NoDa neighborhood in Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

