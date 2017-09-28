Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered elderly woman.

Jaqueline 'Jackie' Rogers Rapp, 75, was last seen at 8298 Church Road in Taylorsville, North Carolina in her vehicle.

It is believed that she is suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

Rapp is described as a white female with red medium length hair. She stands at 5' 5", weighs 150 lbs and has green eyes.

The vehicle is described as a 2002 silver Toyota Camry with NC license plate number: XRF6831.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and an orange-pink top.

Her intended destination is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J.S. Hayes at Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911.

© 2017 WCNC.COM