Silver Alert issued for missing 'endangered' 20-year-old

Jasmine Heath. Photo submitted by NC Silver Alert.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police and N.C. Center for Missing Persons are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Charlotte woman.

Jasmine Heath, 20, was last seen at a residence in the 4500 block of Hubburd Falls Drive in Charlotte.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 115 pound, black woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, denim jacket, blue-white shirt and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Heath's whereabouts is asked to call 704-336-3237.

