Silver Alert issued for missing endangered 87-year-old Morganton woman

MORGANTON, N.C. - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered elderly woman.

Betty Culler Stock, 87, was last seen at 396 East Fleming Drive in Morganton, North Carolina.

Stock is described as a white female with short grey hair. She stands at 5' 5", weighs 140 lbs and has hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing flowered sweater, green slacks and gray slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Buchanan at the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.

