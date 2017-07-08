Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Raleigh woman

Via The N.C. Center for Missing Persons

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered Raleigh woman.

Casandra Dela Cruz, 26, was last seen at 2909 Rannock Court in Raleigh N.C. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Cruz stands 5'3" tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and silver tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department 919-996-3335.

© 2017 WCNC.COM