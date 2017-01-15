Silver Alert issued for man 'possibly headed to Charlotte'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a missing and endangered 56-year-old man.

James Allen Bailey was last seen at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living in Gastonia. Officials believe he may be heading to Charlotte.

Bailey is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater and blue sweatpants. He is also listed as 6-feet, 240-pounds, according to officials.

N.C. Center for Missing Persons did not provide a picture of Bailey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702.

