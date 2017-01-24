Sketch released in connection to 80-year-old's murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Iredell County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of the man connected to a homicide that took place on January 10.

Around 7 p.m. Hugh Lee Moose, 80, was shot and killed in his house on Shiloh Road. A witness saw a man in the area before the homicide and walking away from the victim's home within minutes of the first 911 call being placed.

RELATED STORY: Man, 80, found murdered in Statesville

With the assistance of the witnesses and a forensic artist the attached sketch has been created.

This is a rendering of the man described as wearing Carhartt type clothing who was on foot in the area of Shiloh road on January 10. Anyone who knows the identity of the man is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at 704-928-9804.

Copyright 2016 WCNC