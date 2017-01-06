Snow supplies wiped out by customer rush

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Scrapers, ice melt, shovels, sleds: the list of snow supplies goes on and on, but the supplies are dwindling here in the 11th hour. It wasn't the last minute mad dash you'd expect.

"Bibs, gloves, sleds which we've sold out of all three," said Carson Searcy at Ski Country Sports.

Sleds, the hot commodity for families tomorrow, wiped clean from store shelves with many spots even closing up shop early. But it wasn't just sleds: firewood, ice melt and scrapers were all nearly impossible to come by. Jin Zhang struck gold anyway. He says he needs a scraper for his car tomorrow morning and even though the sign outside Blackhawk Hardware said they were sold out of all the other winter weather items he gave it a shot.

"I was looking at the sign and said oh crap it's sold out," Zhang said. "And stopped in anyway to see if I'd get lucky and yes!"

The selection at grocery stores was also looking bleak. Publix in South End was short on produce and everyone's snowstorm favorite: bread. Even Ski Country Sports has had a tough time keeping things in stock.

"We had a shipment of pants come in and we've sold most of them already," Searcy said.

Fortunately for Avery Rempson, she snagged one of the last pairs. She'll be hitting the slopes of Sugar Mountain on Sunday and says she's glad the last minute shopping wasn't too chaotic.

"Doesn't really bother me that much because that's usually my mom's job," Rempson said. "But it's a little crazy."

Copyright 2016 WCNC