Polkville man catches fire, dies after explosion

CLEVELAND CO., N.C. -- A Cleveland County man died Thursday after an explosion occurred while he attempted to burn off wood debris.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal says first responders were called to the 4000 block of Stick Elliot Road in Polkville around 11 Thursday morning on reports of an explosion.

Fire Marshal Perry Davis says crews found the body of an adult male, identified as 60-year-old William Thornton, with severe burns all over his body.

Davis says it appears the man was attempting to burn piles of wood when he poured a flammable liquid onto a burning pile and the vapors from the liquid blew back onto the victim, severely burning him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time," Davis said.

Davis would like to remind everyone that if you must use a liquid to start a fire, make sure it has a high flash point and do not apply any liquid after a fire has been started.

Thornton is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

