South Charlotte Catholic church robbed of $10K in broad daylight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Catholic Church is speaking out about a robbery targeting a church employee.

The robbery happened in a busy area near the Park Road Shopping Center around 11 a.m. Monday. The employee at St. Ann Catholic Church was depositing money for the church outside a Wells Fargo when the suspect robbed her. She was dropping off thousands of dollars in checks and cash when the crime happened.

NBC Charlotte spoke to the Diocese of Charlotte about security procedures. A church spokesman says they’re now reviewing their security procedures.

“I’m 40 years in Charlotte and I don’t recall ever hearing of a situation like this,” says David Hains, director of communication for the Diocese of Charlotte.

In the eyes of the Catholic Church, what happened to the church employee goes beyond breaking the law.

“(It) is violating a Commandment,” says Hains.

Hains described how the 57-year-old woman was robbed before lunch time while dropping off money from St. Ann Catholic Church at an outdoor depository at Wells Fargo.

“One of the bags was being deposited," Hains said. "Someone came along, grabbed it and ran."

The male suspect got away with $8,000 worth of checks and $2,000 in cash, according to the police report.

“This is the hard-earned money of people in the parish who are literally giving to something they believe in," Hains said. "But it’s also tragic in that here’s a person in our community who believes he has to steal."

It’s standard procedure for the church to deposit money in the same way. Hains said there are security procedures in place, which will now be reviewed.

“We’re going to be looking at our procedures, we always do in a situation like this,” says Hains.

Haines said the church has insurance for the cash stolen. So far, there are no arrests.

“I hope the person who did this realizes what they’ve done and how wrong it is and amends their life,” says Hains.

Hains says the church employee was not injured but was shaken up. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident is under investigation.

