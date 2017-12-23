CMPD search for suspect after armed robbery at McDonald's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in southwest Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened at a McDonalds located at 4440 south Tryon Street around 3:30 a.m. Police say an armed man robbed the restaurant.

No injuries were reported. CMPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

