Man accused of shooting video up women's skirts at SouthPark Mall

Paul Schuler. Photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 46-year-old man is accused of targeting women by shooting video up their skirts.

Police say the incident happened on Christmas Eve at SouthPark Mall.

The suspect, later identified as Paul Schuler, pretended to tie his shoes but then began recording cell phone videos under women's dresses and skirts, according to police.

NBC Charlotte talked to other shoppers who are creeped out by the incident.

“Typically, I’ve always felt safe at SouthPark, so that’s definitely alarming,” said one shopper.

“You would think you’d have something better to be doing on Christmas eve with family or friends than creeping in the mall on other people,” said another shopper Ivey Robbins.

According to court documents, Schuler was chased down by mall security and other people around. When officers asked to see the videos, he agreed.

“What motivated you to think that was OK or to do what you did?” Robbins said of Schuler's actions.

Police say the video shows Schuler kneeling down behind a 19-year-old victim who was wearing a skirt. Then, they say he pretended to be tying his shoe but was recording up her skirt instead.

“You always have to be aware of your surroundings and you can never take anything for granted, kind of scary,” Robbins said.

According to court documents, Schuler admitted to officers he made “a mistake”.

“I’m glad he’s locked up, that’s just awful,” said a shopper. “I’ll keep that in mind going forward for sure because that’s disgusting.”

Schuler is now facing a felony secret peeping charge. Jail records show Schuler had just been released from jail in November on charges of violating a domestic violence restraining order and stalking.

