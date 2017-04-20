SouthPark Mall amps up security

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you shop at SouthPark Mall, expect to see a lot of CMPD officers and mall security guards.

In a little more than one week's time, two violent broad daylight encounters have prompted SouthPark Mall to increase its security.

"We're working closely with Simon Mall properties," says Officer Johnathan Frisk. "You can expect to see a large presence of CMPD officers, as well as mall security."

On Wednesday a woman was robbed of nearly $27,000 of personal belongings when she was walking back to her car in the Nordstrom parking lot.

The robbery took place in the early afternoon leaving many shoppers concerned about their safety.

Just one week earlier, shots were fired outside of Neiman Marcus, leaving a bullet hole in a pole right outside of the building.

No arrests have been made in either case.

"Many people think it happens at night," Frisk says, adding that these two crimes are proof that crime happens at any time, and any place.

He encourages shoppers to remain vigilant, walk in pairs whenever possible, and not walk around with their heads buried in their phones.

SouthPark mall released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

SouthPark management is working closely with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding this incident. As this is a continuing investigation, we ask that all further inquiries be directed to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-334-1600. The safety of our guests and mall employees is always our top priority. We continue to work proactively to ensure a safe and secure shopping environment at SouthPark. SouthPark has a close working relationship with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and we collectively employ visible and behind-the-scenes security measures, including a 24-hour active patrol of the center and surrounding parking lots, use of CCTV, use of Segways and escorts to vehicles upon request.

