SouthPark Mall employee speaks out after recent violent crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An employee at the SouthPark Mall speaking out after at least two violent incidents there.

She asked us not to show her face or identify her, so she could speak openly.

“It’s scary when you think your job is at stake," she says. "You think maybe you should be quiet. But then I think why not bring this to attention and maybe something can be done.”

Last Wednesday, a 56-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in the mall parking lot. A week before, shots were fired outside the mall.

The woman said mall management never made employees aware of these violent crimes.

“They’re not even letting us know. We have no idea until we get home and watch the news just like everybody else,” she said.

In 2016 there were 330 reports of larceny, 90 reports of fraud, and 11 reports of vandalism at the SouthPark Mall. Two armed robberies were reported, up one from 2015.

Shoppers say this is a reminder to remain cautious.

“I think it’s more just being aware of your surroundings, not being on your cell phone and looking around,” shopper Jill Tucker said.

This employee says she hopes the mall does a better job of keeping staff informed moving forward.

Mall management issued the following statement to NBC Charlotte: "There is a retailer communication protocol in place."

