State completes work to address asbestos in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – State officials announced Friday that work has been completed in Davidson to protect residents from asbestos that was discovered at the site of a former shingles factory.

“This is good news for the community,” said Michael Scott, director of the state Division of Waste Management. “We’re confident the landscaping work completed on the site this week will prevent future exposure to asbestos. But the state and the property manager will continue to monitor the site and ensure repairs can be made quickly if any problems arise.”

People that live in the neighborhood nearby expressed their concern after the discovery.

“I don’t think everyone wants to walk around wearing a mask on their face,” said Amer Raja.

Officials with the state say the material with asbestos was first identified after heavy rainfall eroded a slope on the site and unearthed the asbestos. The material left behind is believed to have once belonged to Carolina Asbestos Materials, which made shingles at the site from the 1930s to 1960s.

On Monday, contractors worked to clear trees and other vegetation where the asbestos was discovered. The crews then used up to six inches of clean topsoil to cover and level the slope and fresh grass was sewn in and protected by a fence.

