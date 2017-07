Photo by Mike Hanson/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person was hospitalized following a shooting in south Charlotte.

CMPD responded to a call for service in the 8600 block of Winter Oaks Lane a little after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

The man's injuries appear to be not life-threatening, CMPD says.

