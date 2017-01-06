Stores packed as Charlotte preps for winter storm

Photo Courtesy: Shaker Pepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Local business is booming with a snow storm approaching.

Some stores say it felt like Christmas, Part Two. That's how busy area businesses were Thursday night with people preparing for the weekend snow storm.

At Blackhawk Hardware, phones were ringing off the hook and sleds flying off the shelves.

"It sort of reminds me of Christmas," said Jim Wilkerson with Blackhawk Hardware.

Sleds sold out at Blackhawk Hardware Thursday night, but they're expecting more than 500 more in the morning. As for ice melt by 7 p.m. they only had the 50 lb. bags left.

"All of the sudden at just about 12 o'clock it just went crazy," said Wilkerson.

Grocery stores were jam packed. Parking was a problem. Shelves with the bare essentials seemed a little bare themselves. The bread and milk sections were wearing thin.

"Because of the snow I didn't think I would find any bread," said Frank Murphy, a Charlotte resident.

Across the border some people were stocking up with some other types of supplies.

"The wife wants milk and bread so I got milk and I got bread," said Keith Cagle as he held two bottles of alcohol.

"So there's a storm coming. What are you doing to prepare?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Well I am coming to buy booze," said Jennifer Campbell. "Everyone buys bread and milk, but I'm buying alcohol."

That's of course is welcoming news to the Frugal MacDoogal Beverage Warehouse.

"We open up at (9 a.m.) and there will be a line of people waiting at about 8:30 a.m. to get in," said Jason Nelson, a Frugal MacDoogal Beverage Warehouse manager.

