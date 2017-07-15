Storms topple trees, knocking out power

Photo by Evan West, NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Powerful storms provided more than a summer shower on Saturday afternoon.

The storms moved through the area quickly but left a wrath of downed trees in its wake.

The worst damage was spotted in SouthPark off Carmel Road in the "Carmel South" neighborhood.

"I've never seen anything like this come through here," said Peter Schuetz who inspected the damage in his neighborhood alongside his wife, Hilda.

"We're newlyweds," remarked Peter, who added that he and his bride had stepped out to see a movie and returned home to a wrecked neighborhood.

Remarkably, their home was alright and they even had electricity.

"I have everything except the internet," said Schuetz.

With trees toppled everywhere, a lot of people were left wondering why none of them lied in the road.

"Somebody in the neighborhood used to have a tree service so he came out with his chainsaw and took everything," said another neighbor.

No injuries were reported but as of Saturday night at 11 p.m., more than 1,000 people were without electricity.



© 2017 WCNC.COM