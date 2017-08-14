Strong storms roll through Charlotte area

Photo via Brad Panovich.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Days after Mother Nature cooperated with the final two rounds of the PGA Championship, strong storms rolled through the Carolinas late Monday night.

While a severe thunderstorm warning has not been issued in our viewing area, a flood advisory was issued in Gaston County.

Meteorologist John Wendel said with the heavy rain in our viewing area, flooding is expected to be the biggest concern Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

"Because the rain is coming down so hard, localized flooding could be an issue," Wendel said.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says during these storms, it's important to stay out of the bathtub, shower and away from corded devices.

Boy, these storms just keep coming, this lightning is no joke. Stay out of the bathtub & shower & off the corded devices. #cltwx pic.twitter.com/EnVS54zB0L — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 15, 2017

While the thunderstorms outside were loud, Panovich says these storms are not considered "severe storms." He said non-severe storms carry winds under 58 miles per hour and without hails of over an inch in diameter.

He said flooding and lightning are still "big time concerns."

NBC Charlotte's Greg Olenik shared a video of heavy rain and thunderstorms rolling through west Charlotte.

Wendel said we should expect patchy fog in the morning, with a 50 percent chance of rain with highs of 89 degrees. He said showers and strong storms may come by on a day he expects to be mostly cloudy.

