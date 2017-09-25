Suspended student made 'graphic' videos on YouTube, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation at Lake Norman High School on Monday after a student posted videos on YouTube that deputies described as "graphic in nature."

Deputies say the student's videos involved violent shootings from a video game with the student narrating it. The student is currently being suspended from school for making threats the previous week, according to deputies.

The student was also suspended last school year for "weapon on school property" and making violent threats at another school, deputies say.

"I have zero tolerance when it comes to threats against our students and faculty at our schools," said Iredell County sheriff Darren Campbell in a press release.

Deputies say the case is still under investigation.

© 2017 WCNC.COM