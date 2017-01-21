Student stabs fellow student in bathroom of NC high school

Empty high school hallway (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

LITTLETON, N.C. (AP) - Investigators say a 15-year-old student at a North Carolina high school stabbed another student during a fight in a bathroom.

Halifax County deputies told media outlets the 18-year-old student who was attacked was taken to a hospital and later released.

Deputies said the 15-year-old student used a folding razor knife to slash the other student Tuesday at Northwest Halifax High School. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on educational property.

Authorities say the teens had been arguing for two days before the attack.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.