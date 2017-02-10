Students make drunk driving pledge after friends' deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Friday, students on UNC-Charlotte’s campus were asked to take a pledge to never drink and drive. The pledge drive was held by friends of Dana Wilson and Ryan Menke.

Wilson and Menke, both 18, were killed early Monday morning when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on Highway 74 in Lumberton.

Friends say the two had just visited family over the weekend in their hometown of Wilmington and were on their way back to Charlotte when the crash occurred.

“I didn’t want to believe it at first. It’s something that no one wants to believe,” said Allie Williams, whose known Wilson since their freshman year in high school.

Wilson recently enrolled at UNC-Charlotte and Williams was looking forward to having her friend on campus.

“They were just driving back to Charlotte and their lives were taken. They couldn’t do anything to prevent from it, but the drunk driver could have,” says Williams.

Williams says the sign containing signatures from students who took the pledge will be hung inside the student union. In addition to signing their name, students were also encouraged to give their condolences to Wenke's and Wilson’s family by writing in notebooks.

“We want their families to know that they were loved by people that knew them and didn’t know them,” said friend Carly Mackney, who also knew Wenke and Dana.

But the teens aren’t stopping there. A petition has been started to make the punishment for DWI in North Carolina more severe.

“He could have got his license taken away, we could have prevented this if the laws were changed,” says Williams.

Since the wreck, several GoFundMe pages have also been created to help Wenke's and Wilson’s families with funeral expenses. So far they’ve collected more than $23,000.

