CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Opening doors and perhaps the minds were perhaps the key lessons of the day for more than 100 girls, who spent the day at the movies instead of in the classroom.

"I hope they can see they can that girls can achieve anything," said Charlotte Hairstylist Danielle Prophete.

Prophete helped hand out more than 148 movie tickets to girls in the seventh through twelfth grade from Marie G. Davis Academy and Westerly Hills Academy. The girls were treated to watch the Hollywood smash, Hidden Figures. The breakout hit is the story of Katherine Johnson, a brilliant mathematician that performed calculations for NASA's first moon landing at a time when women, especially African American women had few opportunities in the field.

"Yes, they let women do things at NASA," said Taraji P. Henson, who portrays Johnson in the film. "It's not because we wear skirts, it's because we wear glasses," she said.

"It was totally amazing, it exceeded my expectations," said Marie G. Davis sophomore Benaya Bartlett.

It also exceeded the expectations of Prophete. She was so moved by the film, she started a GoFundMe Page to take girls to see it.

"My goal was $1,000 and we reached it in the first 24 hours," she said.

Prophete ended up raising $2,200, which was enough to give 148 girls plus their chaperones a trip to the movies for free.

"I thought it was inspirational, I thought they accomplished and broke every rule in the book it was amazing," said Andrea Gomez, eighth-grader at Marie G. Davis Academy.

"I felt like I could do anything now that I see somebody do it," said seventh-grader Emaya Moore. "Seeing women sand up for themselves and actually do what they want to do and not let anyone take them for granted or push them away because they could do what they want," she said.

Seeing the girls reaction to the film made Prophete feel like it was all worth it.

"I was so emotional, I was trying not to cry they were clapping and I was clapping and I thought they were getting it," she said.

"It just set us on a good path and sparked something in us," said Bartlett.

Prophete hopes the spark doesn't stop there.

"I'm challenging the rest of the community. I'm hoping that everybody would bring 100 girls," she said.

The challenge is on.

