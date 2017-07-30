Sunday brunch in full swing after bill takes effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- Sunday marks the first day of the new 'brunch bill' and many in Charlotte are out celebrating.

The 'brunch bill' is a new law that allows the sale of alcohol to start at 10 a.m. instead of noon.

A unanimous vote was made last Monday night by the Charlotte City Council in favor of the measure.

They haven't stopped pouring mimosas since 10am at @DilworthNG - known for Sunday Brunch already, and now #BrunchBill pic.twitter.com/4dr9HOhnpA — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 30, 2017

Places known for their brunches aren't wasting any time and are adding features because of the new law.

10am at The Ritz-Carlton and 1 Bloody Mary + 1 Mimosa are the first drinks served for #BrunchBill @wcnc pic.twitter.com/GijJnUMVR2 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 30, 2017

Mecklenburg County leaders also unanimously voted in favor of the Brunch Bill July 11 in a 9-0 vote.

© 2017 WCNC.COM