Sunday brunch in full swing after bill takes effect

First Sunday brunch from restaurants benefiting from the bill

WCNC 12:30 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- Sunday marks the first day of the new 'brunch bill' and many in Charlotte are out celebrating. 

The 'brunch bill' is a new law that allows the sale of alcohol to start at 10 a.m. instead of noon. 

A unanimous vote was made last Monday night by the Charlotte City Council in favor of the measure.

Places known for their brunches aren't wasting any time and are adding features because of the new law.

Mecklenburg County leaders also unanimously voted in favor of the Brunch Bill July 11 in a 9-0 vote.

