Suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run accident in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- One person has died after a hit-and-run on 9600 block of Pineville Matthews Road.

Pineville Police say the car driving northbound on Carolina Place Parkway crossed the intersection, veered off to the right and hit the moped that was westbound on Highway 51.

Police have arrested a Lancaster man who is thought to be the driver.

The arrest was made after a contractor found the man asleep near a construction project along Little Sugar Creek across the street from where the collision took place.

According to police the man took a significant other's car after an argument. While driving he crossed through the intersection at high speed, veered to the right and hit the moped.

The man then allegedly left the scene to sleep in the woods.

Medics are conducting tests to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Pineville PD arrest alleged driver from fatal hit & run a block from wreck. Spotted by construction worker who tipped police @wcnc pic.twitter.com/LAiGb9JH4p — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 2, 2017

Stick with wcnc.com for updates.

© 2017 WCNC.COM