Suspect arrested in connection with Catawba Co. homicide

Via Catawba County Sheriff's Office

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C-- The Catawba County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of Kevin Ray Hefner.

Tony Allen Brittain II was arrested around 6:40 a.m. at his home. Brittain is charged with murder.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday night, in the 4000 block of Old Catawba Road near Claremont. Upon arrival, deputies found 28-year-old Kevin Hefner lying in the doorway of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies Hefner was shot after answering a knock at his front door.

Brittain is being held without bond.

