Suspect identified after man found stabbed to death in Rowan County

Jermail Blake (photo submitted by Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

CLEVELAND, N.C. -- Police say a man was charged in connection to a homicide that took place Saturday morning, according to a press release from Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Rowan County deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Apex Lane in response to a reported stabbing assault. When deputies arrived, they found a body of Altereck Rashad Shields, 36, in the backyard of the residence.

Detectives discovered that Shields probably died as a result of injuries from a knife, according to police.

After an investigation was conducted, Jermail Blake, 37, was identified as the suspect.

Blake was arrested on felony voluntary felony voluntary manslaughter charges and was issued a $250,000 secured bond, according to police.

