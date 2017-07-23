Suspect on the run after east Charlotte police chase

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect following a carjacking on Saturday afternoon.

CMPD says officers located a stolen vehicle at Pence Road and Harrisburg Road. The car had been taken during an armed carjacking that took place in the 10700 block of Providence Road.

Officers initiated a traffic stop but the suspect inside the stolen vehicle refused to comply, which led to a police chase. During the pursuit, the suspect struck another vehicle at Harrisburg Road and Parkton Road and then fled, according to police.

Following the crash the suspect jumped and ran from the vehicle with a firearm.

Two people in the car were detained and later released. Investigation showed that they had just gotten a ride with the suspect and were unaware of the robbery, according to police.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect involved in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.

