Suspect vehicle identified in April 2017 deadly shooting

Photos submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released photos of the vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in east Charlotte April 2017.

Earlier in April, officers found 19-year-old Kevin Marquez with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, Marquez's death marked the 26th homicide to take place in Charlotte in 2017.

Officials did not release the suspect vehicle's license plate or the vehicle make and model.

© 2017 WCNC.COM