Suspects detained after leading deputies to 2-county chase

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies detained a male and a female suspect following a chase that went through two counties Tuesday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a stolen blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was spotted by a license plate reader near South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road around 4:15 p.m. CMPD officers attempted a traffic stop but the pickup truck refused to stop and fled.

The CMPD officer did not attempt to chase the pickup truck but a CMPD helicopter was able to locate the pickup truck and proceeded to follow it.

"We see another chopper then we say, 'what the heck is going on?'" said witness Trevor Moore.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, CMPD notified deputies about the pickup truck entering Union County on Rea Road. Deputies from the Union County Sheriff's Office located the suspect pickup truck and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, again, refused to stop and a chase ensued between the pickup truck and deputies.

The chase eventually ended on Wesley Chapel Road, just north of Goldmine Road. Both occupants were detained once the pickup truck stopped, Union County Sheriff's Office said.

Spencer Moore, another witness, described what tail end of the chase to NBC Charlotte.

"I saw the guy who went around the roundabout over there and then the cop just jumped right over it," Spencer said. "I thought that was crazy... He pulled over right over here and all the cops came in and they stopped him it was crazy."

Following investigations, the pickup truck driven by the suspects was stolen from Marshville, deputies say.

Officials as of Tuesday night have not released the suspect's identity.

