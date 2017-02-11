Suspects identified in Salisbury shooting

Photo submitted by Salisbury Police.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury Police say they identified the suspects involved in a shooting that took place in Salisbury Saturday afternoon.

Earlier Saturday, SPD were called to the 700 block of Victory Street in reference to a drive-by shooting. Two people had been shot and the suspects had left in a light blue van.

The two injured victims from the shooting were transported to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A police officer eventually located the van and three suspects at a residence in the 200 block of Grant Street. All three were taken to SPD office for questioning.

Jermaine Lafayette Robinson. Photo submitted by Salisbury Police.

Jermaine Lafayette Robinson, 16, of Kannapolis, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

Robinson was issued a $75,000 bond.

Elijah Da'Swan Leach. Photo submitted by Salisbury Police.

Elijah Da'Swan Leach, 17, of Salisbury, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

Leach was issued a $20,000 bond.

The third person, a juvenile, was released with no charges.

