Suspects steal TV's, rifles from 2 pawn shops, police say

Via Mount Holly Police Department

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C.-- Mount Holly Police is investigating two pawn shop break-ins that occurred less than three miles from each other in a 30-minute span.

Detectives said around 2:47 a.m. on Monday, two masked men rammed a stolen U-Haul into the front doors of Mount Holly Gun and Pawn on Henry Street.

Police said they then crawled through the shattered glass and stole TVs and black powder rifles.

About a half-hour later, investigators said the men went to EZ Pawn on W. Charlotte Avenue, backed their truck through a rear roll-up door and stole a TV set.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later located the U-Haul truck.

They said the truck was stolen after a recent break-in at a University City tire shop.

Mount Holly Police ask anyone with information on these break-ins to call the department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

