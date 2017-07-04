Suspects wanted after assault, shooting in Mint Hill

Photo: file

MINT HILL, N.C. -- Police are searching for four people suspected of assaulting and shooting in Mint Hill Sunday night.

The violent incident took place at a residence near the corner of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road.

Police say the victim used an app to buy a phone. When he met up with the "seller," four men got in his car and assaulted him. When he tried to drive off, one of the men fired a gun. No was hit by the shots.

The victim was checked by paramedics and is believed to be OK.

