Suspects wanted after assault, shooting in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. -- Police are searching for four people suspected of assaulting and shooting in Mint Hill Sunday night.
The violent incident took place at a residence near the corner of Idlewild Road and Margaret Wallace Road.
Police say the victim used an app to buy a phone. When he met up with the "seller," four men got in his car and assaulted him. When he tried to drive off, one of the men fired a gun. No was hit by the shots.
The victim was checked by paramedics and is believed to be OK.
