One person detained after SWAT standoff in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CMPD responded to a call in the 7100 block of Albemarle Road.

WCNC 11:38 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is in custody following a SWAT standoff in east Charlotte Saturday night.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the SWAT team responded to a call of a possible barricaded subject at the InTown Suites, located in the 7100 block of Albemarle Road. 

Officials did not release the identity of the person detained.

