One person detained after SWAT standoff in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person is in custody following a SWAT standoff in east Charlotte Saturday night.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the SWAT team responded to a call of a possible barricaded subject at the InTown Suites, located in the 7100 block of Albemarle Road.

Large police presence at InTown Suites on Albermarle Rd. We're told it's a barricade situation. Details limited. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/82MhLFTNhW — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) August 27, 2017

Officials did not release the identity of the person detained.

