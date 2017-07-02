CMS teacher charged with sex act with a student

Charles Ray Naas. Photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a middle school math teacher is accused of being involved in the sexual assault of a minor.

According to CMPD, detectives were notified by CMS Police regarding an investigation concerning a sexual assault case involving 26-year-old Charles Naas, a teacher who worked at Alexander Graham Middle School, and a student.

CMPD says the inappropriate sexual contact was made when the student went to Naas' home for tutoring. Additional information led detectives to sign warrants for Naas' arrest. The incidents took place while Naas was employed as a math teacher at Alexander Graham Middle School.

One of Naas' neighbors told NBC Charlotte that he couldn't believe the news.

"Holy moly," said neighbor Darrell Meadows.

Meadows says he has known Naas since he was a kid. NBC Charlotte's Evan West tried to make sure Meadows knew the man accused of sexual assault on a minor, so West showed him the mugshot.

"Is this him?" asks West.

"Yep," Meadows responded.

Naas was charged with felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and sex act with a student.

Meadows said he and Naas at one point used to work at E.F. Belk & Son Inc. in Mooresville. He said the charges against his neighbor is a complete shock.

"He didn't seem like the type who would do anything like that," Meadows said.

CMPD says investigators are working to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone with information on Naas or this incident is asked to call 704-334-1600.

