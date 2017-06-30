Teacher creates mobile summer classroom on wheels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - School may be out for the summer, but some students are continuing their education thanks to a unique style classroom.

TumbleBus South Charlotte is a classroom on wheels and travles around North and South Carolina.

Taylor Spencer is the creator and owner of the bus. She taught as an elementary school teacher in the public school system for five years.

“Teaching in the public classroom really taught me that kids learn best whenever, they’re moving,” said Spencer.

TumbleBus South Charlotte is for children ages 1-7. While having fun, they’re learning the essentials to get them to the next grade level.

“We’re teaching them colors, number identification, letter identification and ultimately set that foundation for them to be better readers and writers,” said Spencer.

In addition to the colors, numbers and shapes, there’s also learning physical education. Students learn everything from yoga, to playing on a jungle gym, and even Ziplining. It’s all aboard the TumbleBus Ziplining

South Charlotte.

“They’re able to get exactly what they need from a learning standpoint and help create what they want to do in the future.”

