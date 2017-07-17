Teen shot, killed in Statesville

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- A male teenager was shot and killed in Statesville Monday evening.

According to Statesville Police, officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 300 block of Winona Street. The shooting victim, identified as 19-year-old Shaun Holmes, was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

According to police, a black SUV was reportedly seen fleeing from the area after the shooting. The black SUV has so far not been located, police say.

The fatal shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 704-662-1340.

