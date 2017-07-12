Teenager drowns in Salisbury lake

Photo via High Rock Lake Association, Inc.

SALISBURY, N.C. - Rowan County EMS responders have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from High Rock Lake on the border of Rowan and Davidson counties in North Carolina Wednesday.

It was confirmed by officials on the scene that the teenager drowned in the lake.

A water rescue ensued after an incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fisherman's Cove area of the Salisbury lake.

Officials have not released the details of the incident or the name of the deceased 19-year-old.

